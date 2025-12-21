Congress hopeful of political comeback despite blow to MVA in Maharashtra local body polls

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra urban local body election results are not unexpected, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. However, the Congress has shown its political prowess in the polls, posing a minor challenge to the ruling alliance.

Dalits, Muslims, and other socially weaker communities stood with the Congress in times of major crisis, and reposed their faith in India’s oldest political force.

The success is credited to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Dhanorkar, and Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

Of the total 34 nagar parishad president posts won by the Congress, eight seats were in Chandrapur district and three were in Buldhana district.

Vishwajit Kadam was also able to retain his fort, but former MPCC president Nana Patole and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh failed to retain the ground.

In the urban local body polls, the BJP has bagged 120 nagar parishad president posts out of 288, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 56, and DCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 36.