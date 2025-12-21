China-made rifle telescope recovered near NIA office in Jammu, security beefed up

SRINAGAR: The Jammu (Rural) Police on Sunday recovered a Chinese-made telescope of an assault rifle near the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu.

According to a police spokesperson, the telescope, which can be mounted on a weapon, was recovered from the Sidhra area of Jammu, which is also near the headquarters of the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Top police and security officials have rushed to the spot and searches are being conducted in adjoining areas. An investigation has been launched to ascertain how the telescope reached the area.