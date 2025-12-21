MEA calls reports of security breach at Bangladesh High Commission 'misleading'; 'oversimplified' response, says Dhaka

India on Sunday rejected what it described as "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media regarding a protest held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and asserted that there was no breach of security or threat to the diplomatic mission.
External Affairs Ministry said a limited number of protesters had gathered briefly outside the High Commission to express anger over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district and to demand protection for minorities there.
Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20–25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh."
He categorically denied reports suggesting an attempt to storm the premises.
"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see," Jaiswal said, and added that India remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions in line with the Vienna Convention.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh rejected India's comments and questioned how the protesters were allowed to come close to the High Commission situated in a secured diplomatic enclave.
"Regarding the Indian press note, we completely reject it, entirely reject it. The issue has been presented as if it were very simple, whereas in reality it is not," Bangladesh Interim government's foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain said.
According to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Hossain questioned how a group of 25 to 30 people, "described as belonging to a Hindu extremist organisation, could reach such a sensitive zone," adding under normal circumstances this should not have been possible "unless they were allowed the access."
Hossain called the MEA statement "oversimplified" saying "they (India) say it may have been 20-25 people, but that is not the point."
He also said the protesters also did not merely raise slogans over the killing of a Bangladeshi Hindu citizen but made "other statements as well," and claimed that reports published in Bangladeshi newspapers were largely accurate and not misleading.
Hossain said Bangladesh was "compelled" to respond openly following the Indian press note but added that both sides remain in contact through diplomatic channels and convey their positions accordingly.
Dhaka still trusted India to take appropriate security measures, but would consider scaling back its presence if the situation deteriorates, he added.
The exchange came amid heightened tensions following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader and spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, whose killing earlier this month triggered widespread unrest in Bangladesh. Hadi was critically injured in an assassination attempt in Dhaka on December 12 and later airlifted to Singapore, where he succumbed to his injuries.
His death sparked protests, vandalism and arson across Dhaka and nearby regions. Among the targets were media offices, including those of leading Bangladeshi dailies.
Reacting to the attacks, The Daily Star editor, Mahfuz Anam said, "For the very first time, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have been set on fire. Why? What crime did we commit?"
Indian authorities said they are closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from Online Desk, PTI)