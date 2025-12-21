MEA calls reports of security breach at Bangladesh High Commission 'misleading'; 'oversimplified' response, says Dhaka

India on Sunday rejected what it described as "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media regarding a protest held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and asserted that there was no breach of security or threat to the diplomatic mission.

External Affairs Ministry said a limited number of protesters had gathered briefly outside the High Commission to express anger over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district and to demand protection for minorities there.

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20–25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh."

He categorically denied reports suggesting an attempt to storm the premises.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see," Jaiswal said, and added that India remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions in line with the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh rejected India's comments and questioned how the protesters were allowed to come close to the High Commission situated in a secured diplomatic enclave.