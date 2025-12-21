Bangladesh unrest: India suspends visa applications indefinitely in Chittagong

India has suspended visa operations at its Indian Visa Application Centre in Bangladesh’s southeastern port city of Chattogram until further notice, amid heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, local media reported on Sunday.

Hadi's death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

"Due to recent security incident at Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong (Chattogrm) will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice. The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," IVAC said in a brief statement.

The decision came into effect on Sunday following a recent security incident at the AHCI in Chittagong. The statement added that a further announcement will be made regarding the reopening of the visa application centre after a review of the security situation.

IVAC runs five centres Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi, the Chattogram and Sylhet while an IVAC official told PTI their four other offices remained operational until now.

India on Thursday resumed operations at its visa application centre in Dhaka, a day after closing it over escalated security concerns, but closed for a brief period two other identical facilities in Rajshahi and Khulna as anti-India protestors tried to march towards the Indian missions there.

On December 20, security was strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city. The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that "no third party can exploit the situation", Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Saiful Islam was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune newspaper on Saturday.

32-year-old Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

He was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday amid extra-tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque. Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral prayers, and ahead of the ritual, they chanted anti-India slogans like "Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka" and "brother Hadi's blood will not be allowed to go in vain."