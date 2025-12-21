Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission, visa centre in Sylhet amid protests

Security has been stepped up at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh’s Sylhet city following rising tensions after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Saiful Islam said the measures were taken to ensure that “no third party can exploit the situation,” according to The Dhaka Tribune.

Police said enhanced security was deployed from Friday morning at the Assistant High Commission office in the Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner nearby, and the visa application centre in Shobhanighat. Security personnel also remained stationed overnight.

The move followed the announcement by Gano Odhikar Parishad to besiege the Assistant High Commission office after the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Hadi.

Inqilab Mancha supporters had staged a sit-in at the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting his killing and raising slogans against what they termed Indian dominance.

Hadi, 32, was a key figure in last year’s student-led protests that culminated in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. He was also a candidate in the February 12 general elections.

He was shot in the head by masked assailants during an election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12 and later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death sparked protests and incidents of vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-throwing at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram on Thursday.

Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque amid tight security. Tens of thousands attended the funeral prayers, during which protesters raised anti-India slogans.

Following the burial, Inqilab Mancha issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding “visible progress” in arresting those responsible for Hadi’s killing.