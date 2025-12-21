'Misleading propaganda': MEA rejects security breach claims at Bangladesh mission protest in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday trashed as "misleading propaganda" media reports in Bangladesh that a demonstration outside Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in that country attempted to create a security situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh high commission on Saturday and raised slogans in protest against the "horrendous killing" of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. It said the protesters also called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh.

Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob in Mymensingh city on Thursday amid allegations of blasphemy.

New Delhi also urged the interim government in Dhaka to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "barbaric killing" of Das.

Certain reports in Bangladeshi media claimed that the youths protesting outside the Bangladesh high commission tried to breach the security of the premises.

There was "no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time", the ministry said, adding the police dispersed the group after a few minutes and visual evidence of these events is publicly available.