Punjab bans sale of meat, tobacco, alcohol in 'holy cities'

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government said that the sale of meat, tobacco, alcohol, and other intoxicants is now prohibited in the 'holy cities' of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib in a video message shared by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday.

The CM said that there are five ‘takhts’ that are of significance to Sikhs, three of which are in Punjab: Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda) and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib).

"These cities are not only religious centres, but also important symbols of our cultural heritage. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Sikh sangat," Mann said.

Mann said that strict regulations will now be implemented in the holy cities. "Sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and any intoxicating substances will be completely prohibited," he said.

He assured that the cities will have appropriate development. "The Punjab government will make all necessary arrangements and provide facilities, including e-rickshaws, mini-buses, shuttle buses and other public transport services, to ensure that devotees arriving from across the world do not face any inconvenience," he added.

Last month, a resolution was passed unanimously during a special session of the Punjab Assembly held in Anandpur Sahib, which was convened to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On December 15, a notification was issued by the state government granting ‘holy city’ status to Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and the ‘Galiara’ area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar.