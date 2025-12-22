Accused in Uttarakhand's LUCC scam summoned in fresh Rs 4.44 crore cheque bounce case in Mumbai

DEHRADUN: Legal pressures are intensifying dramatically for Shabab Hussain, the central figure in the massive Loni Urban Multi Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society (LUCC) scam that crippled thousands of depositors across Uttarakhand.

Hussain, already facing scrutiny for the multi-crore cooperative society fraud that originated by aggressively courting investors in Uttarakhand starting in 2019, has now been summoned by a Mumbai court over a separate, high-value financial dispute involving an aviation training firm.

The Girgaon court has issued fresh summons for Hussain, along with directors of Myfledge Private Limited, Bishwajit Badal Ghosh and Piyalee Shyamlendu Chatterjee, in connection with a staggering Rs 4.44 crore cheque bounce case.

All parties are mandated to appear on February 4, 2026.

This new legal challenge connects Hussain to Myfledge, an aviation training institute promoted as a pan-India education network, adding a significant new dimension to the ongoing national investigation into the LUCC scam—which saw deposits exceeding an estimated Rs 1,500 crore frozen following the scheme's abrupt collapse.

The fresh proceedings stem from criminal complaints filed by actor Aayush Shah, who alleges systematic cheating and forgery amounting to Rs 4,44,48,000 against Myfledge.

Crucially, complainants assert that investors and students were deliberately misled about the institute’s assets and credentials across its claimed network of centres, a network that included operations in Dehradun.

Students have reported non-delivery of promised training infrastructure and certifications, escalating concerns over the firm’s legitimacy, both in Uttarakhand and elsewhere.