Agitation intensifies against SC ruling on Aravalli definition in Rajasthan, ex-CM Gehlot alleges systemic attack

JAIPUR: Environmentalists and social organisations staged demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Union Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli mountains in several cities of Rajasthan on Monday. Meanwhile, a political war of words has erupted between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Protests were held in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Alwar and Ajmer, with police action reported at some places.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully described the Aravallis as the “lungs of Rajasthan” and warned that the agitation would intensify if the decision was not reversed.

Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accused the Congress of spreading misinformation, saying, “Former CM Ashok Gehlot is misleading the public on the Aravalli issue. The state government is fully committed to protecting the Aravalli range, and no decision will be allowed that causes harm to Rajasthan’s environment.”

The BJP further intensified its attack, with former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore alleging that Gehlot was misinterpreting the Supreme Court order for political gains. Rathore said the 100-metre criterion was finalised during the Congress regime in 2003.