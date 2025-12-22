Agitation intensifies against SC ruling on Aravalli definition in Rajasthan, ex-CM Gehlot alleges systemic attack

JAIPUR: Environmentalists and social organisations staged demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Union Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli mountains in several cities of Rajasthan on Monday. Meanwhile, a political war of words has erupted between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Protests were held in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Alwar and Ajmer, with police action reported at some places.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully described the Aravallis as the “lungs of Rajasthan” and warned that the agitation would intensify if the decision was not reversed.
Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accused the Congress of spreading misinformation, saying, “Former CM Ashok Gehlot is misleading the public on the Aravalli issue. The state government is fully committed to protecting the Aravalli range, and no decision will be allowed that causes harm to Rajasthan’s environment.”
The BJP further intensified its attack, with former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore alleging that Gehlot was misinterpreting the Supreme Court order for political gains. Rathore said the 100-metre criterion was finalised during the Congress regime in 2003.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also sought to clarify the Centre’s stand, stating, “The Aravalli range will remain protected. Hills and slopes above 100 metres continue to be under protection, mining is completely banned in the NCR, and limited mining is permitted in only 0.19 per cent of the area. Twenty wildlife sanctuaries and four tiger reserves in the Aravallis are fully secure.”
Yadav added that the government is committed to keeping the Aravallis green and to strengthen protection standards in the range.
“The Aravalli range is one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, and we are fully committed to ensuring that it remains green. At the same time, it is important to establish clear and uniform standards for its protection,” Minister Yadav said in an interview.
“The 100-metre criterion refers to the entire mountain structure, from the peak down to the ground level where its permanent base is located. In the absence of a clear definition earlier, there were irregularities in the grant of mining permits in the Aravalli region,” he said.
Gehlot, however, strongly rebutted the Centre’s claims.
In a statement issued on Monday night, Gehlot said, “The claims being made by the Union environment minister are completely misleading and far from the truth.”
He argued that the 100-metre definition should not be viewed in isolation and alleged that recent decisions point towards a systematic weakening of environmental safeguards.
Gehlot also alleged that attempts to alter the Critical Tiger Habitat in Sariska and the September 5, 2023 notification bringing the Supreme Court-monitored Central Empowered Committee under the Environment Ministry reflect the government’s intent to open protected areas to mining interests.
With protests spreading and political rhetoric escalating, the controversy over the Aravalli definition is expected to intensify in the coming days.