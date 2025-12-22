Bihar 'almost' rid of Maoist menace, no major incidents reported in last three to four years

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday claimed that the State has 'almost' got rid of the Maoist menace.

The number of Maoist-infested districts has declined from 22 to zero, with no major incidents reported in the past few years, according to Bihar Home department’s additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary.

Stating that Naxal-related violence has not been reported in the past 3-4 years in the State, Chaudhary said the number of left-wing Maoist-infested districts has reduced to nil.

The number of Naxal-infested districts used to be 22 in 2013, but now the number of such districts is nil because of anti-Naxal operations in the State.

Now, there are only four districts of Gaya Ji, Aurangabad, Jamui and Lakhisarai which have been identified as “legacy and thrust” districts.

"Out of 1727 extremists/criminals arrested by STF, 141 extremists/criminals carried rewards on their heads," ACS revealed.

A total of 220 Naxalites have been arrested, while one Naxalite has been killed in an encounter, Chaudhary said, adding that 59 regular arms, three arms looted from police, 496 country-made arms, 2166 cartridges, 299 kg of explosives, 135 landmine/cane bomb, 168 detonators have been seized, besides 20 mini gun factories were busted.

The State has also witnessed a decline in the number of major criminal cases of murders, dacoity and riots compared to last year due to better and effective policing.

“Murder cases fell by 7.72 per cent, dacoity cases by 24.87 per cent and riot cases by 17.97 per cent in comparison to last year due to swift action by the police,” he said while asserting that the decline in major criminal cases is significant.