Bihar 'almost' rid of Maoist menace, no major incidents reported in last three to four years

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday claimed that the State has 'almost' got rid of the Maoist menace.
The number of Maoist-infested districts has declined from 22 to zero, with no major incidents reported in the past few years, according to Bihar Home department’s additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary.
Stating that Naxal-related violence has not been reported in the past 3-4 years in the State, Chaudhary said the number of left-wing Maoist-infested districts has reduced to nil.
The number of Naxal-infested districts used to be 22 in 2013, but now the number of such districts is nil because of anti-Naxal operations in the State.
Now, there are only four districts of Gaya Ji, Aurangabad, Jamui and Lakhisarai which have been identified as “legacy and thrust” districts.
"Out of 1727 extremists/criminals arrested by STF, 141 extremists/criminals carried rewards on their heads," ACS revealed.
A total of 220 Naxalites have been arrested, while one Naxalite has been killed in an encounter, Chaudhary said, adding that 59 regular arms, three arms looted from police, 496 country-made arms, 2166 cartridges, 299 kg of explosives, 135 landmine/cane bomb, 168 detonators have been seized, besides 20 mini gun factories were busted.
The State has also witnessed a decline in the number of major criminal cases of murders, dacoity and riots compared to last year due to better and effective policing.
“Murder cases fell by 7.72 per cent, dacoity cases by 24.87 per cent and riot cases by 17.97 per cent in comparison to last year due to swift action by the police,” he said while asserting that the decline in major criminal cases is significant.
The police’s swift action and strict vigil led to the arrest of 3.35 lakh persons between January 2025 and November 2025 in major criminal cases, he said.
He added that 5620 persons were arrested in connection with murder cases, 1054 in dacoity cases, 2082 in loot cases, 3630 in SC & ST Act and in rape and kidnapping cases.
Besides, police seized 4528 firearms and 28414 cartridges during the same period. A better intelligence gathering mechanism has led to a gradual reduction in incidents of communal tensions in the state, he said.
Chaudhary was addressing the media persons here at Suchna Bhawan. He was accompanied by DGP Vinay Kumar, ADG (Law & Order) Pankaj Kumar Darad, Secretary & IG (Jail) Pranav Kumar, and Special Secretary K S Anupam were present during the Press Conference.
A seperate cyber crime control unit to be set up
With a view to give special thrust on rising cyber-related incidents, a separate vertical structure for the cyber crime control unit has been set up in the State, and it will be headed by an ADG-rank police official, DGP Vinay Kumar said.
A total of 24.38 lakh cyber-related complaint calls have been received on the NCRP helpline portal till December 15, 2025, he said, while adding that 1.10 lakh online complaints and 24,100 online complaints relating to other cyber crimes have been reported on the NCRP portal this year.
Prosecution
For effective implementation of three new criminal cases, the prosecution directorate has been strengthened, for which various categories of 760 posts have been created for the Bihar Prosecution Service, DGP said, adding that the Bihar Electronic Order (for issuance, receipt and disposal) Rules 2025 and E-Sakshya Management Rules 2025 have been notified.
A district prosecution directorate has been constituted in every district, he said, adding that Bihar has become the first state to launch “trial in absentia” following the implementation of new criminal laws of BNS, BNSS.
A total of 2,99,927 pending cases have been disposed of in the year 2025, he said and added that 1,43,878 accused persons have been sentenced in 1,05,291 cases.
Four convicts were awarded capital punishment, while 1097 got life imprisonment, 533 got more than 10 years of imprisonment, 1410 received less than 10 years and more than 2 years of jail, while 1,37,983 convicts were fined/released on bond.
Bihar has become the first state to get convictions of accused persons within 15 days of trial in connection with the Sidhwalia PS case 232/2024 in Gopalganj district. The trial was completed within a record time, DGP said, adding that the earlier record of completing the fastest trial was 48 days.