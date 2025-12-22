Bihar Congress to reset party structure from panchayat level up after assembly loss

PATNA: The Congress will launch a comprehensive campaign to revive the party in Bihar after its dismal performance in the recent Assembly election by strengthening its organisation at the grassroots level.

After the inauspicious period of Kharmas ends on January 14, the party will launch the campaign to empower the party’s organisation down to the panchayat level, identify organisational weaknesses, and infuse new energy into the party workers.

As part of the party’s initiative for revival, senior and experienced Congress leaders will camp in various districts and review party activities from the district to the panchayat level. A concrete action plan for the future will be prepared based on its findings.

The party sources said that the campaign would be conducted in a phased manner across the state. In each district, a team of senior leaders will stay for a few days to assess the organisational situation at the district, block, and panchayat levels. During this time, a detailed review will be conducted of the party’s activities, booth-level strength, progress of the membership drive, and the reasons for the electoral defeat.