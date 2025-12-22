Centre planning to remove Gandhi's image from currency notes, claims CPI(M) MP John Brittas; cites 'high-level' meeting

Days after the BJP-led Union Government passed a contentious law replacing the two-decade-old MGNREGA, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Monday claimed that the Centre is now moving towards removing Mahatma Gandhi’s image from Indian currency notes.

The allegation comes despite repeated denials by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that any such proposal is under consideration. Speaking to reporters in the capital, Brittas said a "high-level meeting" on the issue had already taken place, signalling what he described as a shift in the government's thinking.

"Despite official denials, the first round of discussions has already happened at a high level. This is no longer mere speculation. Removing Gandhi from our currency is part of a larger attempt to rewrite the symbols of the nation," Brittas said.

According to sources, the Centre may consider replacing Gandhi's image with an alternative symbol that it believes "better reflects India's culture," with "Bharat Mata" being among the options discussed.