Centre planning to remove Gandhi's image from currency notes, claims CPI(M) MP John Brittas; cites 'high-level' meeting

Days after the BJP-led Union Government passed a contentious law replacing the two-decade-old MGNREGA, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Monday claimed that the Centre is now moving towards removing Mahatma Gandhi’s image from Indian currency notes.
The allegation comes despite repeated denials by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that any such proposal is under consideration. Speaking to reporters in the capital, Brittas said a "high-level meeting" on the issue had already taken place, signalling what he described as a shift in the government's thinking.
"Despite official denials, the first round of discussions has already happened at a high level. This is no longer mere speculation. Removing Gandhi from our currency is part of a larger attempt to rewrite the symbols of the nation," Brittas said.
According to sources, the Centre may consider replacing Gandhi's image with an alternative symbol that it believes "better reflects India's culture," with "Bharat Mata" being among the options discussed.
Government sources, however, maintained that the decision on the design of currency notes rests with the RBI, taken in consultation with the Centre.
Mahatma Gandhi's image became a permanent feature across all denominations in 1996 with the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Series of banknotes.
In 2022, the RBI had categorically denied reports suggesting that Gandhi’s image would be removed from Indian currency. In an official statement, the central bank said there was "no proposal" to replace Gandhi’s portrait with that of any other personality. The clarification followed media reports claiming that the RBI and the finance ministry were considering images of figures such as Rabindranath Tagore and A P J Abdul Kalam for certain denominations.
The issue has resurfaced amid Opposition unease after the government introduced the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, dropping Gandhi's name and making significant changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Opposition parties have accused the government of politicising the scheme by invoking Ram's name and attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. They also expressed concern that the new law weakened the MGNREGA, describing it as the world's largest rural employment programme.