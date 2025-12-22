Demolition of MGNREGA to have catastrophic consequences: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the "demolition" of the historic Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will have catastrophic consequences for crores of people across rural India and called upon all to unite and safeguard the rights that protect everyone.

In an editorial in 'The Hindu' titled "The bulldozed demolition of MGNREGA", the former Congress chief said the "death" of MGNREGA is a collective failure.

This comes a day after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA and has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

"MGNREGA realised the Mahatma's vision of Sarvodaya (welfare of all) and enacted the constitutional right to work," Gandhi said. "It is imperative, now more than ever, to unite and safeguard the rights that protect us all," she added.

Gandhi said the employment guarantee scheme to deal with rural distress has now been "bulldozed and demolished".

MGNREGA was a rights-based legislation inspired by Article 41 of the Constitution of India, which calls upon the government to secure citizens' right to work, she said.

"Over the past few days, the Narendra Modi government worked to bulldoze MGNREGA's abolition without any discussion, consultation, or respect for parliamentary processes or Centre-State relations.

The removal of the Mahatma's name was only the tip of the iceberg. The very structure of MGNREGA, so integral to its impact, has been annihilated," she said.

She described VB-G RAM G as "nothing but a set of bureaucratic provisions".

The Modi government's new Bill has restricted the ambit of the scheme to rural areas as notified by the Union at its discretion, Gandhi said.