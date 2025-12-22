Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge claims VB-G RAM G act undermines MGNREGA's rights-based framework

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday strongly criticised the Union government's VB-G RAM G Act 2025 that replaced MGNREGA, claiming that changes in the new legislation weaken and undermine the previous act's core promise as a rights-based rural employment programme.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Priyank Kharge said the act would gradually make the scheme untenable by transforming it from a demand-driven legal entitlement into a supply-driven arrangement, thereby stripping citizens of their right to demand work.

He observed that while the Centre would retain most decision-making powers, states would be forced to shoulder the bulk of the financial and administrative burden.

"Much has been spoken about the VB-G RAM G Bill. But beyond everything else, these changes will slowly make the scheme untenable and eventually kill the idea of a rights-based rural employment guarantee," Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said in his post.

The minister, who holds Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Bio-technology portfolios, further contended that the proposed changes amounted to a dilution of fiscal federalism, particularly at a time when states are already facing shrinking financial resources.

He pointed out that tax devolution to states had fallen from 34 per cent to 31 per cent, far below the 42 per cent recommended by the Finance Commission, even as centrally sponsored schemes were becoming increasingly restrictive.