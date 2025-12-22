Madhya Pradesh: Local BJP leader abuses visually impaired woman for 'enabling religious conversions'

BHOPAL: A local BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has been caught on camera abusing a visually impaired woman over allegations of religious conversion.

The video which went viral on Monday, is related to an incident which reportedly happened in the premises of a Church in Hawa Bagh area under Gorakhpur police station of Jabalpur district on Saturday.

In the video, the BJP's recently appointed Jabalpur city unit vice president Anju Bhargava is seen shouting at a visually impaired woman, in the presence of a policeman.

She grabbed the face of the visually impaired woman and twisted her arms, while shouting abuses at her.

The BJP leader accused the woman of conducting religious conversions, doing 'dhandha' (business) and earning money.

The video showed the visually impaired woman asking Bhargava to speak properly and speak to her instead of getting physical.

The BJP leader, instead of stopping the misconduct with the woman, is seen telling her that she “will be blind in her next birth too.”

The shocking video was shared on X (formerly twitter) by the Congress’s national chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday.

"The woman who is physically assaulting the visually impaired woman is Anju Bhargava, the BJP’s district vice president of Jabalpur. This cruelty is the easiest way to advance in the BJP. These people are stains on society."

Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh had recently reported two incidents of violence by incited by Hindu right-wingers accusing Christian missionaries of engaging in religious conversions, including the incident in Gorakhpur.