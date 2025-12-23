Anti-Bangladesh protests erupt near Deputy High Commission in Kolkata; 12 arrested

KOLKATA: Hundreds of supporters of a pro-Hindutva outfit, protesting the alleged attack on minorities in the neighbouring nation, tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here on Tuesday afternoon and clashed with the police when they were stopped by the personnel in uniform.

Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors after they breached barricades, both human and iron guard rails, in their attempts to move closer to the Deputy High Commission office at Beckbagan in central Kolkata.

At least 12 protestors were arrested. Several protestors and police personnel sustained minor injuries in the clashes.

"The situation in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has been brought under control. Those who attempted to gather there illegally have been removed. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the area. These are preventive arrests," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

He added that a large police contingent remains deployed near the Deputy High Commission office to ensure the security of the foreign diplomatic staff and resist further attempts to lay siege to the premises.

The march titled 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra' was organised under the banner of 'Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha' with protestors carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans against alleged violence on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

The rally started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the diplomatic office when it was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area, and the activists were pushed back.