CJI asks lawyers to approach SC registry for urgent hearing of cases

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday asked the lawyers to approach the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearing. The Registry will scrutinise the reasons cited and list matters accordingly, he added.

CJI Kant made the observations while presiding over a special vacation bench along Justice Joymalya Bagchi to hear matters that required immediate judicial intervention.

As the bench commenced hearing, several lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing, prompting the CJI to clarify the procedure. “We will scrutinise the reasons and list the matter accordingly,” the SC said, adding that the special vacation bench was sitiing keeping in view of the urgency in the matters which needed immediate hearing.

The court is currently observing its winter from December 20 to January 4.

A three-judge bench led by CJI Kant, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing listing of urgent matters. “We will sit on Monday to hear the urgency in matters,” the CJI said. He had also made it clear that the decision on whether one or more bench would sit on December 22, would depend on the number of genuinely urgent matters received.