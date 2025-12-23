India, Bangladesh summon envoys amid widespread protests

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned each other’s envoys to register formal protests over a series of developments that have further strained bilateral ties between the countries. The move came as widespread demonstrations erupted across India over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, prompting authorities to tighten security around Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.
Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday morning to express concern over what it described as an "unsatisfactory security situation" at Bangladesh's missions in India.
According to sources, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the envoy at around 9:30 am and raised issues related to protests outside the country's diplomatic premises in New Delhi, Kolkata and Agartala.
"The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s serious concern over recent incidents and emphasised the host country’s responsibility to ensure full protection of diplomatic premises under the Vienna Convention," a source said.
Just hours later, India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for the second time in a week, amid concerns over the security of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh.
India told the envoy that rather than blaming New Delhi, a thorough investigation must be carried out into the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi. New Delhi noted that unverified claims of Indian involvement in the killing has sparked anti-India protests in Bangladesh, including a recent attempt to storm the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong.
The diplomatic exchanges came as protests by Hindu extremist groups broke out in several Indian cities against the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on December 18.
Das was allegedly attacked by a mob over accusations of blasphemy, triggering outrage in India.
In New Delhi, hundreds of supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal attempted to march towards the Bangladesh High Commission. Holding saffron flags and chanting slogans, protesters broke through barricades and clashed with police near the heavily fortified diplomatic enclave. Authorities had deployed around 1,500 police personnel and erected multiple layers of barricades to prevent protesters from reaching the mission, managing to stop them about 800 metres away.
Similar protests were reported from Kolkata, Mumbai and Jammu. In Kolkata, demonstrators tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Beckbagan, breaching barricades and prompting police to use lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, and at least 12 demonstrators were arrested as a preventive measure.
In Mumbai, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and later at Azad Maidan, while in Jammu, lawyers affiliated with the J&K High Court Bar Association demonstrated and urged the Indian government to ensure the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Protesters across cities accused Bangladeshi authorities of failing to protect minorities and demanded strong diplomatic steps by India. Effigies of Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, were also burnt during some demonstrations.