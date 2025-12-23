India, Bangladesh summon envoys amid widespread protests

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned each other’s envoys to register formal protests over a series of developments that have further strained bilateral ties between the countries. The move came as widespread demonstrations erupted across India over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, prompting authorities to tighten security around Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday morning to express concern over what it described as an "unsatisfactory security situation" at Bangladesh's missions in India.

According to sources, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the envoy at around 9:30 am and raised issues related to protests outside the country's diplomatic premises in New Delhi, Kolkata and Agartala.

"The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s serious concern over recent incidents and emphasised the host country’s responsibility to ensure full protection of diplomatic premises under the Vienna Convention," a source said.

Just hours later, India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for the second time in a week, amid concerns over the security of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh.