Patna Diary | Nitin Nabin to stage roadshow in Patna

Roadshows have emerged as a preferred tool for political parties. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a lead, other leaders are not behind when it comes to organising road shows. Newly-appointed BJP’s working national president Nitin Nabin will also stage a roadshow in Patna on Tuesday during his maiden visit to the state after assuming his new post. Whether road show is more effective than a public meeting for attracting people towards political parties, particularly during elections, remains debatable. Although there is no easy answer to it, the better option will become evident with time.

Prashant Kishor to meet Priyanka Gandhi again

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)’s founder Prashant Kishor has played his role meaningfully in assisting political parties win elections but has failed miserably to prove himself in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election. However, the performance of Congress with which he was hobnobbing before embarking on a journey across Bihar and launching his own party was dismal. Now, there’s speculation over a second meeting between Kishor and Gandhi. No leader from either party confirmed it but the moot question is whether it will make any difference. While die hard optimists are putting forward arguments, some political pundits claim two zeros will not add up to one.