Protestors demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belt areas call off hunger strike

GUWAHATI: Protestors on Tuesday called off their hunger strike demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belt areas in Karbi Anglong district following talks with Assam minister Ranoj Pegu, a day after the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief was set on fire by agitators.

The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days, demanding the eviction of illegal settlers.

The protesters set ablaze two motorcycles in the Kheroni area of the district on Tuesday, but there was no report of any other incident of violence since Monday night, officials said.

Pegu held talks with protestors, and they called off their hunger strike following assurances from the government that tripartite talks will be held on the issue soon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present in the meeting, Pegu said.

On Monday, four people were injured in police firing on protestors who went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar.

The protestors also attempted to attack the police station in Kheroni on Monday, but it was foiled by security forces.

Prohibitory was still in force in Karbi Anglong and in neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district.

Night curfew was also imposed in Karbi Anglong district with restrictions on the movement of any person or groups and private vehicles throughout the district from 5 pm to 6 am.