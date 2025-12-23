Punjab police file forgery case based on former IPS officer's suicide note alleging Rs 8 crore cyber fraud

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have filed a case of forgery among other offences against cyber fraudsters who allegedly duped former Inspector General of Police Amar Singh Chahal of Rs 8.10 crore. Chahal shot himself in Patiala on Monday and continues to remain in a critical condition.

Highly placed sources said that Patiala Police has registered a case under sections pertaining to forgery and the IT Act on the basis of the suicide note in which Chahal had made serious revelations regarding the fraud.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma confirmed that a FIR has been registered. He said that investigations have started to ascertain the role of everyone involved.

"We will ensure that all those linked to the fraud are identified and arrested. A probe has been initiated," he said.

Chahal is currently under observation after a surgery. "His condition is critical and the next 48 to 72 hours are crucial," said an officer on condition of anonymity. The former IGP was yesterday taken to a private hospital in Patiala.

As per the hand written suicide note has been recovered from the scene which indicates that he was a victim of some financial fraud allegedly caused by an online fraud.

He detailed the circumstances that led to his extreme step. He had alleged that he was defrauded by what he described as a "highly sophisticated gang of scammers."

He had recently joined a WhatsApp group operating under the name of an 'IPS group,' where members promised exceptionally high returns on investments. He expressed deep distress over his inability to repay those who had extended financial support to him in good faith.