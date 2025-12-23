Punjab police file forgery case based on former IPS officer's suicide note alleging Rs 8 crore cyber fraud

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have filed a case of forgery among other offences against cyber fraudsters who allegedly duped former Inspector General of Police Amar Singh Chahal of Rs 8.10 crore. Chahal shot himself in Patiala on Monday and continues to remain in a critical condition.
Highly placed sources said that Patiala Police has registered a case under sections pertaining to forgery and the IT Act on the basis of the suicide note in which Chahal had made serious revelations regarding the fraud.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma confirmed that a FIR has been registered. He said that investigations have started to ascertain the role of everyone involved.
"We will ensure that all those linked to the fraud are identified and arrested. A probe has been initiated," he said.
Chahal is currently under observation after a surgery. "His condition is critical and the next 48 to 72 hours are crucial," said an officer on condition of anonymity. The former IGP was yesterday taken to a private hospital in Patiala.
As per the hand written suicide note has been recovered from the scene which indicates that he was a victim of some financial fraud allegedly caused by an online fraud.
He detailed the circumstances that led to his extreme step. He had alleged that he was defrauded by what he described as a "highly sophisticated gang of scammers."
He had recently joined a WhatsApp group operating under the name of an 'IPS group,' where members promised exceptionally high returns on investments. He expressed deep distress over his inability to repay those who had extended financial support to him in good faith.
In a twelve page note he wrote, "With sorrow, pain and despair I have to bring it to your kind notice I have been cheated by the cyber thugs posing as 'wealth equity advisers’’ to the tune of Rs 8.10 crore. At the outset I regret that I did not use due caution while parting with my money. Actually I saw this group every active of whatsapp and telegram. They were claiming to representing group which is authorised by Government of India and SEBI to educate and help retail investors earn good money from capital markets."
Chahal wrote in the note that from October 28, 2025, a person posing as a senior executive of a private bank began to give tips on capital markets every day, whereby they explained stock market and other factor effecting Indian markets.
"The details of the beneficiaries where money was transferred are given in my dairy giving date wise transfer of funds. Also of details of amounts I borrowed from different people. The details of the bank accounts are also given where money was transferred. This can give a clear picture about the money trail," it stated.
Chahal, retired as Inspector General of Police and is one of the accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in Faridkot.