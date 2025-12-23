Shashi Tharoor heaps praise on Bihar government over development works

PATNA: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who arrived here to attend the first literary festival organised by Bihar’s Nalanda University, heaped praise on CM Nitish Kumar for carrying out development works across the State.

Talking to media persons in Rajgir, Tharoor said the development works in the state exceeded his expectations.

“No question that the infrastructure is so much better than I had heard before. The roads are better. People are out on the streets even late at night, which was not always the case in the past.

He said that he was pleased to see that many good things had happened in recent years.

He said the state has seen significant improvement from its earlier ‘jungle raj’ image. When asked about CM Nitish Kumar, the Congress leader said, “Don’t let me drag into controversy. I am very happy to see this progress. People of Bihar and their representatives deserve it.”

He also lauded the Centre for establishing Nalanda University, which he called a wonderful achievement that deserves a higher rating among many unsung contributions of the External Affairs Ministry to the nation.