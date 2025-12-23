Shashi Tharoor heaps praise on Bihar government over development works

PATNA: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who arrived here to attend the first literary festival organised by Bihar’s Nalanda University, heaped praise on CM Nitish Kumar for carrying out development works across the State.
Talking to media persons in Rajgir, Tharoor said the development works in the state exceeded his expectations.
“No question that the infrastructure is so much better than I had heard before. The roads are better. People are out on the streets even late at night, which was not always the case in the past.
He said that he was pleased to see that many good things had happened in recent years.
He said the state has seen significant improvement from its earlier ‘jungle raj’ image. When asked about CM Nitish Kumar, the Congress leader said, “Don’t let me drag into controversy. I am very happy to see this progress. People of Bihar and their representatives deserve it.”
He also lauded the Centre for establishing Nalanda University, which he called a wonderful achievement that deserves a higher rating among many unsung contributions of the External Affairs Ministry to the nation.
He described the event as an opportunity to promote the tradition of discussing literature and ideas.
Tharoor, however, criticised Nitish over the hijab (veil) controversy and said that such things should not happen.
“The incident was inappropriate. Women must be treated with respect,” he said, adding that such incidents should be condemned, irrespective of party lines.
Tharoor arrived in Patna late on Sunday to attend a five-day literary festival organised by Nalanda University at Rajgir. He was excited about seeing the development works in the state over the past 20 years.
“I have come here to see Bapu Tower and the Bihar Museum. I am not here to do politics,” he said in response to a media query. He rated the Bihar Museum among the best ones across the globe.
Though Tharoor has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, it is for the first time that he has commended JD(U) national president and CM Nitish for all-around development.
The development that he has seen in the last 20 years is visible, he asserted. He also appealed to people of the country to visit Bihar to see the Bihar Museum and the Bapu Tower.
Congress has so far not reacted to Tharoor’s recent comments on Bihar’s development.
The grand old party, which is a part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, performed poorly in the recently concluded state assembly elections and could win only six out of 61 seats it contested.