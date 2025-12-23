Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir may face Speaker’s action after floating new party

KOLKATA: A day after floating his new political platform, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir may face action from Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Speaker said he may summon the rebel MLA to the Assembly to clarify his present political status as a legislator.

“Humayun has already been suspended by the leadership on charge of violating party discipline. Documents related to his suspension are lying with the Assembly. But he has announced the formation of his new political party from Murshidabad on Monday without informing anything about the move to the Assembly. He has to clarify with which party he is associated,” Biman said.

“We will also look into the issue if any complaint related to the anti-defection law against him is lodged with us,” the Speaker added.

Humayun, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur, was suspended by the party leadership on charges of anti-party activities, including allegedly making communal statements and laying the foundation stone of a mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, modelled after the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.