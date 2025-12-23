Thackeray brothers to join hands for BMC polls after 20 years

MUMBAI: After a gap of 20 years and following prolonged deliberations, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have decided to join hands politically to take on the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Asia’s richest civic body, scheduled for January 15 next year.

The official announcement of the Thackerays coming together for the BMC and other municipal corporation elections will be made on Wednesday at 12 noon in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the formal announcement of the Thackeray brothers joining hands would be made on Wednesday at Hotel Blue Sea in Mumbai. Sources said that along with the official declaration of the alliance, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray will address the media and explain the reasons behind their decision to come together

Sources said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to contest 150 seats, while the remaining 77 seats, out of the total 227 in the BMC, will be contested by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).