Thackeray brothers to join hands for BMC polls after 20 years

MUMBAI: After a gap of 20 years and following prolonged deliberations, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have decided to join hands politically to take on the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Asia’s richest civic body, scheduled for January 15 next year.
The official announcement of the Thackerays coming together for the BMC and other municipal corporation elections will be made on Wednesday at 12 noon in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the formal announcement of the Thackeray brothers joining hands would be made on Wednesday at Hotel Blue Sea in Mumbai. Sources said that along with the official declaration of the alliance, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray will address the media and explain the reasons behind their decision to come together
Sources said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to contest 150 seats, while the remaining 77 seats, out of the total 227 in the BMC, will be contested by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
“In the seat-sharing discussions, talks on over 150 seats have been completed, while around 70 seats are yet to be sorted out. There was contention over some seats, mostly from Marathi-dominated areas such as Dadar, Mahim and Parel, where both parties have staked claims. However, we are sure and confident that in the next few days the seat-sharing will be resolved and a concrete plan and manifesto will be prepared, focusing on the Marathi manoos and their welfare,” said a source close to Uddhav Thackeray.
“BJP-led Mahayuti government’s decision to impose Hindi in primary schools was the trigger point for both Thackerays to join hands to oppose this decision. Subsequently, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray felt that their alliance should be extended further for the elections to retain the BMC and gain power in other municipal corporation elections. Both understood the gravity and importance of their togetherness,” said a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, requesting anonymity.
Political observers said that if both Thackerays come together, the split in Marathi votes could be avoided.
“Besides, the Thackerays are also eyeing Muslim votes, which account for around 18 to 20 per cent of Mumbai’s electorate. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are looking at the ‘Mamu’ factor, around 28 per cent Marathi and 20 per cent Muslim voters, to fight the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP is planning to consolidate North Indian, Gujarati, Marwari and sections of Marathi votes to secure 123 seats in Mumbai. In this election, the organisational skills of Uddhav Thackeray and the oratory skills of Raj Thackeray will be tested,” said a political observer.