Bhopal sees removal of 21 per cent voters from draft list after SIR first phase

BHOPAL: With the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh concluding on Tuesday, around 21% of voters have been removed from the draft electoral list in the state capital, Bhopal.

Out of the 21.25 lakh-plus registered voters of the district’s October 2025 voter list, around 4.38 lakh voters (20.63% or more) in seven assembly segments of Bhopal district, have been removed from the draft voter roll which was published on Tuesday.

The highest number of deletions—97,052 voters—was recorded in the Govindpura constituency, which has the state’s second-highest voter base after Indore-5. In contrast, the lowest number of removals, at 12,903 voters, was reported from Berasia-SC, the only largely rural constituency.

In percentage terms, however, the maximum percentage of 27.55% voters have been removed from the Bhopal Central assembly segment, which has been won by Congress’s Arif Masood since 2018.

While Bhopal South West constituency saw the removal of 27.09% voters, Govindpura is third in the list of the seven assembly segments with 24.14% registered voters being dropped from the draft list published on Tuesday. Two other assembly segments, among them adjoining Narela and Bhopal North, have seen the removal of 22.80% and 20.44% voters respectively.

Importantly, the Narela, seat which has been won four times in a row since 2008 by BJP legislator and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang, has seen the removal of 80,935 voters from the list, which is more than three times greater than Sarang’s winning margin of 24,569 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.