Fresh demonstrations in Kolkata and other districts in WB in protest against Mymensingh incident

The area was barricaded, and as protesters raised slogans while sitting on the road, police moved in to disperse them. Police alleged that the demonstrators turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to take action to disperse the protest.

Unrest was also reported along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Siliguri of Darjeeling district and Petrapol or Ghozadanga borders in North 24 Parganas district when different groups of Hindutva organisations demonstrated by blocking trucks carrying export and import items.

Activists of ‘Sanatani Jatiotabadi Mancha’, a Hindutva platform, blocked the road at the Ghozadanga border and prevented trucks carrying goods from entering Bangladesh in protest against the atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

One agitator, Rajendra Saha, said, “We want the Indian government to stop all trade and diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, where minority Hindus like Dipu Chandra Das are being killed and tortured by the majority there.”

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

Hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission on Tuesday in protest over the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, but were stopped by the police midway, leading to a clash that left several injured.

The rally started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission's office in Park Circus, but was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area.

As they tried to breach the barricade, police baton-charged the rallyists.

On Monday, senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, along with other party leaders and supporters, staged a demonstration near the Deputy High Commission on the same agenda.

Adhikari led a rally of around 2,000 people who squatted on the road after he was stopped by police from proceeding further. "We want strict punishment for all those involved in the murder of Das. We want atrocities and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh to be stopped immediately. If there is no end to attacks on Hindus, we will return with 10,000 people on December 26," he threatened.

On Tuesday, a similar protest was organised outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

However, chaos erupted soon after as hundreds of protestors affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal clashed with police.

An officer said a 15,000-strong police force was deployed ahead of the demonstration. He said police managed to hold the protesters about 800 metres from the high commission.