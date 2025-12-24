IndiGo 'fully prepared' for holiday season, 2,100+ flights operating daily now

NEW DELHI: India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, said on Wednesday that it has stabilised its operations since December 9 and was ready for the holiday season. The airline said it was operating between 2,100 and 2,200 flights daily and carries one million customers every three days.
An official release said, “We have been flying to and from all 138 operational destinations across our network while maintaining the IndiGo standards of On Time Performance. We confirm that we are fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season.”
The dense fog across Northern India caused industry-wide disruptions in recent days in the aviation sector. “However, the operations were effectively managed, under the circumstances, to maintain operational stability. With forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, we remain committed to ensuring reliability and minimising disruptions across our network to ensure least inconvenience to our customers,” the IndiGo statement said.
India’s first airbus to connect Athens
The airline also said it was set to welcome India’s first Airbus A321XLR, which will redefine medium-to-long haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent. “We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting January 23, 2026, as previously announced,” it said.
The airline said it was also evaluating additional domestic and international destinations in line with its fleet expansion plans and will share updates in future.
New direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow)
In another release, IndiGo announced new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow) from February 2, 2026. “The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class,” it said.
IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.
The timings are as follows: 6E 0003 will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Delhi at 9.40 am. It will reach London at 2.55 pm the same day. For the return leg, 6E 0004 will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 5.15 pm and reach Delhi on the following day at 8.15 am.
IndiGo had recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.
Rewa-Indore launch
On Monday (December 22), IndiGo launched daily direct flights between Rewa and Indore. Rewa is the airline’s sixth destination in Madhya Pradesh after Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho.
“This new service will open air travel for many first-time fliers across the Vindhya region,” it said in a statement. Operated by IndiGo’s ATR aircraft, it will cut journey time between the two cities from the present ten hours to around 1.5 hours, it said.
The daily flight (6E 7363) begins at 11.30 am from Indore and reaches Rewa by 1.15 pm. The return flight (6E 7364) will begin at 1.35 pm from Rewa and reach Indore at 3.25 pm.