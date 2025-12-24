IndiGo 'fully prepared' for holiday season, 2,100+ flights operating daily now

NEW DELHI: India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, said on Wednesday that it has stabilised its operations since December 9 and was ready for the holiday season. The airline said it was operating between 2,100 and 2,200 flights daily and carries one million customers every three days.

An official release said, “We have been flying to and from all 138 operational destinations across our network while maintaining the IndiGo standards of On Time Performance. We confirm that we are fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season.”

The dense fog across Northern India caused industry-wide disruptions in recent days in the aviation sector. “However, the operations were effectively managed, under the circumstances, to maintain operational stability. With forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, we remain committed to ensuring reliability and minimising disruptions across our network to ensure least inconvenience to our customers,” the IndiGo statement said.

India’s first airbus to connect Athens

The airline also said it was set to welcome India’s first Airbus A321XLR, which will redefine medium-to-long haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent. “We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting January 23, 2026, as previously announced,” it said.

The airline said it was also evaluating additional domestic and international destinations in line with its fleet expansion plans and will share updates in future.