Rajasthan doubles poll spending limits, tightens campaign rules ahead of local body elections

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Election Commission has begun preparations for the upcoming local body elections by issuing two separate notifications for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, announcing a major revision in campaign expenditure limits while simultaneously tightening rules on campaigning.
In a significant decision, the commission has doubled the election expenditure limits for candidates contesting posts from sarpanch to district council member, and has also substantially increased the spending caps for municipal elections.
According to the notification, sarpanch candidates can now spend up to ₹1 lakh on their campaigns, compared to the earlier limit of ₹50,000.
The expenditure ceiling for Panchayat Samiti members has been raised from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, while candidates contesting district council member posts will now be allowed to spend up to ₹3 lakh instead of ₹1.5 lakh.
For urban local body elections, the commission has increased the expenditure limit for municipal corporation councillors from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh.
In the case of Nagar Parishad councillors, the cap has been raised from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh, while municipal council members can now spend up to ₹2 lakh, double the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh.
Along with revising expenditure limits, the commission has imposed clear restrictions on the use of vehicles during campaigning. A sarpanch candidate will be permitted to use only one vehicle, Panchayat Samiti members up to two vehicles, and district council members up to three vehicles.
Similarly, municipal corporation councillor candidates can use a maximum of three vehicles, Nagar Parishad councillors two vehicles, and municipal council members only one vehicle during the campaign period.
The commission has strictly prohibited the use of large vehicles such as buses, trucks, minibuses and matadors, as well as animal-drawn vehicles including horse carts, bullock carts and camel carts, for election campaigning in both rural and urban areas.
The order also places firm curbs on the use of loudspeakers. Candidates will not be allowed to use loudspeakers at their election offices, nor can they be used within a 100-metre radius of hospitals, schools and religious places.
Loudspeakers will be permitted only between 6 am and 10 pm, and that too with prior permission from the magistrate. Magistrate approval will also be mandatory for organising any public rally during the campaign.
The State Election Commission said the measures are aimed at ensuring a level playing field, curbing excessive expenditure and maintaining public order during the election process.