Rajasthan doubles poll spending limits, tightens campaign rules ahead of local body elections

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Election Commission has begun preparations for the upcoming local body elections by issuing two separate notifications for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, announcing a major revision in campaign expenditure limits while simultaneously tightening rules on campaigning.

In a significant decision, the commission has doubled the election expenditure limits for candidates contesting posts from sarpanch to district council member, and has also substantially increased the spending caps for municipal elections.

According to the notification, sarpanch candidates can now spend up to ₹1 lakh on their campaigns, compared to the earlier limit of ₹50,000.

The expenditure ceiling for Panchayat Samiti members has been raised from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, while candidates contesting district council member posts will now be allowed to spend up to ₹3 lakh instead of ₹1.5 lakh.

For urban local body elections, the commission has increased the expenditure limit for municipal corporation councillors from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh.

In the case of Nagar Parishad councillors, the cap has been raised from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh, while municipal council members can now spend up to ₹2 lakh, double the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh.