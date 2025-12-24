Thackeray brothers seal alliance for BMC polls, warn Marathi voters against division

MUMBAI: Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other municipal corporation elections, appealing to Marathi voters not to allow divisions, warning that such a split would weaken the authority of the Marathi manoos over Mumbai.

Addressing a joint gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said that the unity of Marathi people was crucial to safeguard Mumbai. He recalled the sacrifices made during the United Maharashtra movement and linked them to the present political moment.

“During the separation of Maharashtra and Mumbai, 106 Marathi people sacrificed their lives. In the United Maharashtra movement, our grandfather, father and relatives also participated. Shiv Sena was born for the rights and welfare of the Marathi manoos in Mumbai. Some people want to take over Mumbai; we Thackerays are here to oppose it. We have come together to remain together. If anyone attacks Mumbai, then we will not tolerate it and will fight for it,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

He also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation during the recent Assembly elections. Referring to the slogan “katenge to batenge”, he said it was used as part of a fake propaganda campaign.

“Now, I want to tell the Marathi manoos, if you get divided, then the Marathi manoos will lose authority over Mumbai. Therefore, we need to remain united at any cost and condition,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.