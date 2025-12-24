Unnao rape case: CBI to challenge Delhi HC order; survivor meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks assistance

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the 2017 Unnao rape case will immediately challenge in the Supreme Court a Delhi High Court order suspending the jail sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the case, officials said on Wednesday.

It was decided to file an SLP before the Supreme Court at the earliest against the orders of the high court, which granted bail to Sengar after suspending his life sentence, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The CBI filed timely replies and written arguments in this matter. The family of the victim has also opposed the petition, citing safety and threats. The CBI will immediately challenge this order," the statement said.

The decision came amid relentless protests by the rape survivor and her mother, who were allegedly manhandled by CRPF personnel in Delhi, triggering widespread criticism.

The survivor has also informed that she will move the top court against the verdict.

Hours after the alleged harassment by security personnel in Delhi, the survivor and her mother met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking their assistance in the legal fight.

They also requested the assistance of a senior lawyer and sought to relocate to a Congress-ruled state as they feared for their lives, reported Indian Express.