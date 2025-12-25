Ankita Bhandari case: Mother demands action after actress alleges VIP involvement in video

DEHRADUN: The Ankita Bhandari murder case has once again come under political and social scrutiny following the release of a video by actress Urmila Sanavar. In the video, Sanavar claims to have named a purported VIP linked to the case and levelled serious allegations against several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The development has triggered a sharp response from Ankita Bhandari’s mother, Soni Devi, who has demanded swift action based on the new claims.

Speaking emotionally, Soni Devi urged Sanavar to place any crucial evidence she possesses directly before the court without delay. “The truth must come out,” she said. “Whoever this VIP or any other individual involved in this heinous crime is must be given the strictest punishment under the law.”

Recounting the tragedy, Soni Devi alleged that her daughter was pressured by an influential person to engage in unethical activities. “When Ankita flatly refused any immoral act, she was brutally murdered,” she said, adding that the case concerns the safety of every daughter in Uttarakhand, not just her own.

Soni Devi said she believes Ankita was killed because she had knowledge of suspicious activities at the resort and intended to make them public. After watching Sanavar’s social media video, in which a name long speculated about was allegedly revealed, she expressed concern for the actress’s safety. “I fear something untoward might happen to Urmila as well,” she said, demanding adequate security for Sanavar.

Appealing directly to the actress, the victim’s mother urged her to submit all available proof to the court to ensure complete transparency. “This is necessary not just for Ankita, but for all the daughters of Uttarakhand, so that such a horrific incident is never repeated,” she said, expressing faith in the judiciary to deliver justice.