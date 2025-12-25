BJP leader shot dead in Bihar hours after deputy CM said criminals would be driven out in three months

PATNA: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Bihar’s Samastipur district, hours after deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the home portfolio, said that criminals would be driven out of the state in the next three months.

The victim, Rupak Sahni, 45, was attacked when he was in his shop located at Sadikpur under Khanpur police station limits on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Samastipur Sadar hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Arvind Pratap Singh, SP, Samastipur, said, “Two suspects have been detained for interrogation. Raids are underway to arrest other criminals involved in the incident. Police have already launched an investigation into the incident.”

The SP said that station house officer (SHO) of Khanpur police station Ranjeet Kumar Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty. "Three separate teams have been set up to ascertain the reason behind the incident and arrest the accused,” he told the media.

The suspects have been identified as Sonu and Monu. An investigating officer said that prima facie personal enmity is stated to be the reason behind the murder.