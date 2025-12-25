Railways roll out second phase of fare rationalisation, shielding short-distance travellers

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Thursday rolled out the second phase of its recent fare rationalisation, introducing calibrated changes to the passenger fare structure with the stated aim of maintaining affordability while ensuring the long-term sustainability of operations.

Confirming the implementation of the fare hike with effect from Thursday, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement, "Under the revised fare structure, there is no change in fare for suburban services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes."

It added that fares for ordinary Non-AC (Non-Suburban) services have been adjusted in a graded manner across Second Class Ordinary, Sleeper Class Ordinary and First Class Ordinary.

Explaining the changes, the Railways said, "In Second Class Ordinary, there is no increase in fare for journeys up to 215 km, ensuring that short-distance and daily commuters are not impacted. For distances from 216 km to 750 km, the fare increases by Rs 5. For longer journeys, the increase is applied in steps, Rs 10 for distances between 751 km and 1,250 km, Rs 15 for distances between 1,251 km and 1,750 km, and Rs 20 for distances between 1,751 km and 2,250 km."

The Railway Board has issued directives to all principal commercial managers and senior zonal officials to ensure smooth implementation of the revised fares introduced through the rationalisation exercise.