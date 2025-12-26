34 years after termination, SC reinstates hotel worker; directs employer to give 50 per cent back wages

NEW DELHI: More than three decades after he was terminated from his job at the Jaipur Ashoka hotel over allegations of misconduct, the Supreme Court on Friday reinstated and restored the partial back wages of Dinesh Chandra Sharma, who unfortunately did not live to see the verdict that followed years of legal fight.

The case was fought in the top court by Sharma's legal heirs after his death.

Pronouncing the verdict, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manoj Misra and comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, "A person may do odd jobs to survive but that cannot be a ground to deny back wages, particularly when termination of his service is by way of punishment."

"Because punishment, as a matter of course, visits a person with stigma which hampers re-employment. An employer cannot avoid liability for back wages merely because the workman did not initially plead that he was unemployed during the intervening period," the court said.