CEO among three held for gangrape of woman IT firm manager in Udaipur

JAIPUR: Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for alleged gangrape of a female manager of the company after a birthday party in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused CEO, Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a party on his birthday last Saturday, in which the manager was also a guest.

The other accused in the case were a female executive head of the company and her husband Gaurav Sirohi of Meerut.

All the three accused were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four-day police custody.

"The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand," Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

According to the woman's complaint, she was left alone as other guests gradually left after the party.