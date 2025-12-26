Chhattisgarh family forced to 'reconvert' to Hinduism after locals oppose burial of elderly woman

RAIPUR: A deceased woman's family was forced to "reconvert" to Hinduism after locals objected to her burial allegedly according to Christian customs in Borai village of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The latest incident comes just a few days after communal clashes broke out due to a dispute over a 'Christian burial' in Amabeda village of Kanker district.

Locals claimed that the deceased woman, Punia Sahu (65), supposedly converted to Christianity and had been attending prayers at the Church.

While the woman's family was preparing for her funeral, villagers reportedly backed by a Hindutva brigade began protesting against her burial.

When the family tried to take the body to a different burial ground, villagers once again protested and demanded that the family perform last rites in accordance with Hindu customs.

The land dug up for burial was refilled with soil, and the body was safeguarded by the family for a day and a half.

Only after the family finally agreed to conduct last rites according to Hindu customs, a dignified burial was allowed.