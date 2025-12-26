Congress intensifies campaign against Aravalli redefinition, Sachin Pilot joins NSUI protest in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Despite the Centre's assurance that no new mining leases will be granted in the Aravalli range, the political controversy over the protection of the ancient mountain system continues to intensify in Rajasthan. On Friday, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a protest march in Jaipur as part of its campaign to save the Aravallis. The march was attended by Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot and NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar. Sachin Pilot’s son, Arhaan Pilot, also took part in the rally, marking his first appearance at a political protest.
The Congress will continue its campaign on Saturday by holding a public awareness march in Alwar led by AICC General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and AICC media coordinator Pawan Khera. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been consistently raising this critical issue on social media.
Earlier, on Wednesday, a petition was submitted to the President’s Secretariat in the name of President Droupadi Murmu opposing the definition that considers only hills with an elevation of 100 metres or more as part of the Aravalli mountain range. The petition demanded that the definition be revised on the basis of ecological and environmental considerations. The petition was filed by Charmesh Sharma, former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation and a Congress leader from Bundi, who has been vocal on Aravalli conservation. A complaint has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on the same issue.
Congress sources say that while the party has staged protests on issues such as changes related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) and the National Herald case, they have not generated a widespread public response. In contrast, they claim there is huge public concern over the Supreme Court’s decision related to the Aravalli range, with several social and environmental organisations openly expressing opposition. They argue that Rajasthan remains central to the issue, as nearly 90 percent of the Aravalli range passes through the state.
According to departmental sources, the Aravalli hills extend over more than 50,000 square kilometres across 20 districts of Rajasthan. Of this, only about 8,000 to 10,000 square kilometres fall under areas with an elevation of 100 metres or more. Officials said the exact extent of the Aravalli range will be determined only after the preparation of the Master Plan for Sustainable Management (MPSM) by the Union Ministry of Environment.
The Congress has indicated that protests may intensify in the coming days. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra recently said the party is preparing a strategy to hold demonstrations at district, block, and state levels in 19 districts of the state. Political observers also suggest the party may consider coordinated movements in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, where the Aravalli range extends.
The issue has put the BJP on the defensive, with senior leaders largely avoiding detailed public responses. While Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has defended the government’s position, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has assured that no harm will come to the Aravalli range. Opposition leaders, however, claim these assurances have yet to address public concerns.