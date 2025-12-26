Congress intensifies campaign against Aravalli redefinition, Sachin Pilot joins NSUI protest in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Despite the Centre's assurance that no new mining leases will be granted in the Aravalli range, the political controversy over the protection of the ancient mountain system continues to intensify in Rajasthan. On Friday, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a protest march in Jaipur as part of its campaign to save the Aravallis. The march was attended by Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot and NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar. Sachin Pilot’s son, Arhaan Pilot, also took part in the rally, marking his first appearance at a political protest.

The Congress will continue its campaign on Saturday by holding a public awareness march in Alwar led by AICC General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and AICC media coordinator Pawan Khera. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also been consistently raising this critical issue on social media.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a petition was submitted to the President’s Secretariat in the name of President Droupadi Murmu opposing the definition that considers only hills with an elevation of 100 metres or more as part of the Aravalli mountain range. The petition demanded that the definition be revised on the basis of ecological and environmental considerations. The petition was filed by Charmesh Sharma, former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation and a Congress leader from Bundi, who has been vocal on Aravalli conservation. A complaint has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on the same issue.