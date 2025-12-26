Doctors at IGMC in Shimla to go on indefinite strike over medic's suspension for 'assaulting' patient

CHANDIGARH: Resident doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Saturday against the termination of senior resident Dr Raghav Narula who was dismissed from service for allegedly assaulting a patient at the hospital on Monday.
All routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed during the strike. Only emergency services will remain functional at the hospital.
After talks with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) expressed dissatisfaction despite promises of a thorough investigation. "The Chief Minister has assured us that a fresh inquiry into the incident will be conducted," said RDA IGMC President Dr Sohil Sharma.
The association has demanded reinstatement of the terminated doctor, filing of FIRs related to intimidation and vandalism, and implementation of robust security measures.
Meanwhile, patients at IGMC on Friday faced significant inconvenience as resident doctors proceeded on mass casual leave across the city and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, affecting routine healthcare services. Sources claimed that some 2,800 doctors, including junior residents and senior residents, went on one-day casual leave across the state.
The decision to go on strike was taken after a meeting of the joint action committee of various medical associations. The state government on Wednesday terminated the services of Dr Narula for his alleged involvement in a physical fight with a patient, Arjun Singh, on Monday.
The Himachal Medical Officer Association and Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) have also come out in favour of the doctor.
SAMDCOT in its general body meeting unanimously decided to extend full and continued support to the RDA and said that the final decision regarding the future course of action in relation to the indefinite strike will be taken on Monday.
Arjun Singh who belongs to a village in the Kupvi subdivision of Shimla district had gone to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and complained of breathlessness following the procedure, alleged that the dispute started over the doctor’s choice of words. Singh had told the media that he had visited the hospital after experiencing breathing problems. "When the doctor arrived, he spoke to me rudely. When I requested him to speak respectfully, he started beating me," he alleged.
He claimed that he objected when the doctor addressed him as “tu” instead of “tum”. This made Narula aggressive, he said. However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family.
The report of an inquiry committee found both parties at fault. They found “misconduct, misbehaviour and acts unbecoming of a public servant” on Narula’s part, officials said.
A video of the alleged assault was recorded and has since gone viral on social media. Following the incident, the patient's kin raised slogans outside the hospital, demanding the suspension of the doctor.
The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA), a pan-India body, had also submitted a representation to CM Sukhu, seeking a transparent, time-bound and impartial inquiry into the incident.
Meanwhile, ambulance services across the state came to a halt on Friday as workers launched a 48-hour strike demanding the implementation of labour laws, minimum wages and overtime payments. Ambulance workers affiliated with the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers Union under the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged protests across the state at the district headquarters to raise their demands.
CITU state president Vijender Mehra criticized the alleged exploitation of workers under the NHM, highlighting issues such as the non-payment of minimum wages as declared by the government and the failure to grant leave and warned that the movement would intensify if their demands were not fulfilled. "When workers raise their voices for their demands, they are then subjected to mental harassment. Not only this, but union leaders face threats, transfers or forced resignation," he said.