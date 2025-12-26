Doctors at IGMC in Shimla to go on indefinite strike over medic's suspension for 'assaulting' patient

CHANDIGARH: Resident doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Saturday against the termination of senior resident Dr Raghav Narula who was dismissed from service for allegedly assaulting a patient at the hospital on Monday.

All routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed during the strike. Only emergency services will remain functional at the hospital.

After talks with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) expressed dissatisfaction despite promises of a thorough investigation. "The Chief Minister has assured us that a fresh inquiry into the incident will be conducted," said RDA IGMC President Dr Sohil Sharma.

The association has demanded reinstatement of the terminated doctor, filing of FIRs related to intimidation and vandalism, and implementation of robust security measures.

Meanwhile, patients at IGMC on Friday faced significant inconvenience as resident doctors proceeded on mass casual leave across the city and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, affecting routine healthcare services. Sources claimed that some 2,800 doctors, including junior residents and senior residents, went on one-day casual leave across the state.

The decision to go on strike was taken after a meeting of the joint action committee of various medical associations. The state government on Wednesday terminated the services of Dr Narula for his alleged involvement in a physical fight with a patient, Arjun Singh, on Monday.

The Himachal Medical Officer Association and Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) have also come out in favour of the doctor.