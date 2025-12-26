India conveys concern to US over cancellation of H1B visa interviews

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it flagged its concerns to the US over cancellation of pre-scheduled H1B visa interviews of large numbers of Indian applicants and that both sides are engaged on the issue.

The interviews of thousands of H-1B visa applicants slated from the middle of this month in India have been abruptly postponed by several months to scrutinise their social media posts and online profiles.

Some of the applicants, whose visa appointments were scheduled last week, received e-mails from US immigration authorities informing that their interviews are being pushed back as late as May next year.

The government of India has received several representations from Indian nationals who are facing problems with their rescheduling of their visa appointments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.