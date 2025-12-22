H-1B visa holders stranded in India as US consulates reschedule interviews amid expanded vetting: Report

Indian H-1B visa holders who travelled back to India this month to renew their American work permits have been left stranded after their visa interviews were abruptly rescheduled by US consular offices, The Washington Post reported, citing three immigration lawyers.

The high-skilled workers had appointments cancelled between December 15 and 26, a period that overlaps with the US holiday season, and many are now facing new dates months later, with interviews reportedly pushed to March next year.

In emails reviewed by The Washington Post, the US State Department told affected visa holders that their interviews were being delayed following the implementation of the Trump administration’s expanded social media vetting policy, aimed at “ensur[ing] that no applicants … pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety.”

The U.S. Embassy in India said on December 10 that the United States had widened its review of social media and online presence to cover all H-1B speciality occupation workers and their H-4 dependents. Previously, these online presence checks were applied mainly to student and exchange visitor visa categories.