'National security decision': US orders H-1B, H-4 visa applicants to make social media profiles public

The Donald Trump administration is tightening scrutiny of H-1B visa holders and and their H-4 dependents, ordering applicants to keep every social media profile set to "public."

In a directive released Wednesday, the US State Department said that starting December 15 it will comb through the online activity of all H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents — an expansion of measures that already applied to students and exchange visitors.

"To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public'," the State Department said.

Underscoring that a US visa is a privilege and not a right, the department said it uses all available information in screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible or pose a threat to America's national security or public safety.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," it said.

The department said the US "must be vigilant" to ensure applicants do not intend to harm Americans and that all visa applicants credibly establish eligibility and intent to comply with the terms of their admission.

The directive is the latest in a series of steps by the Trump administration to tighten immigration rules.