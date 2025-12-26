Nation

Investigation begins after Aligarh Muslim University teacher’s killing

Sources claim Ali remained on the spot for nearly 15 minutes before being rushed to the hospital by his younger brother, Faraz Ali, a guest lecturer at an engineering college.
The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a computer science teacher at the ABK Union High School of AMU, where he had been teaching for the past 11 years.
Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a teacher of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the campus on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Rao Danish Ali, used to be a teacher at AMU’s ABK Union School. He was shot dead near the Kennedy Hall Park while taking a stroll at around 9 pm. The incident took place on the road leading to the Maulana Azad Library Canteen, where Danish had paused briefly near a tubewell.

Sources say a masked man riding a two-wheeler had confronted Ali with the words, “Now you will recognise who I am.”

The assailant fired multiple shots, hitting Danish in the head and spine, before fleeing the scene. Ali’s friends Imran & Golu and students rushed to save him after hearing the gunfire. Approximately, eight rounds were fired.

Sources claim Ali remained on the spot for nearly 15 minutes before being rushed to hospital by his younger brother, Faraz Ali, a guest lecturer at an engineering college. He was shifted to JN Medical College, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

SSP Neeraj Kumar Jadoun and senior police officers, subsequently, arrived to oversee the investigation.

SP Mayank Pathak said multiple police teams were set up CCTV footage were being scanned to investigate the incident from all possible angles.

