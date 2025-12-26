Jayant Patil meets Uddhav Thackeray to explore NCP (SP)–Sena (UBT) tie-up for BMC polls

MUMBAI: Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray here to discuss a possible alliance between the two parties for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with just a few days left for nomination filing to end.

The meeting, which took place at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra, lasted around two hours.

It comes two days after Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray forged an alliance for the elections to the cash-rich civic body to be held on January 15.

Talking to reporters later, Patil said his talks with the Sena (UBT) chief were positive, but the two sides are yet to reach any conclusion.

The NCP (SP) expects that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents should contest the BMC polls together for good results, the former state minister said, adding that discussions between the NCP (SP) and the Congress were also on.

"Our discussion is on with the Shiv Sena (UBT), but we have not yet come to any conclusion. We are part of the MVA. Our efforts are to form an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) (for the civic polls)," he said.

The party's stand has been that it should get the seats the undivided NCP won in 2017 in the BMC polls.