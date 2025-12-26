J&K reservation policy under scrutiny as open merit quota shrinks to 40 per cent

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Reservation policy has again come under intense scrutiny after only 40 per cent jobs out of the 1815 police constable posts and 480 Medical Officers were allocated for Open Merit aspirants in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, disgruntled NC MP Aga Ruhullah has warned Omar Abdullah to talk to students until Saturday and inform them of decisions on reservation, and stated that he would join the students' protest outside the CM's residence on Sunday.

J&K police has advertised 1815 constable posts, including 934 posts in the Jammu region and 881 posts in the Kashmir region. Of the total 1815 posts, only 728 (40% posts) have been allocated for OM aspirants.

The remaining 60 per cent posts have been reserved for various categories, including 145 posts for SC, 181 each for ST1, ST2 and RBC, 147 for OBC, 72 for ALC, IB and 180 for EWS.

Earlier, the Health and Medical Education Department referred 480 Medical Officer posts to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission for direct recruitment.

Out of these, only 192 posts were reserved for OM aspirants. The remaining posts were allocated to reserved categories, including 38 for SC, 48 each for ST-1, ST-2, and RBA, 39 for OBC, 48 for EWS, and 19 for ALC/IB.

The allocation of only 40 per cent posts for PM has once again brought the reservation policy, revised by the Lt Governor’s administration ahead of last year’s Assembly elections, into sharp focus.

At present, SCs have 8% quota, ST 20%, EWS 10%, Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) 10%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 8%, ALC/IB 4%. Besides, there is a 10 per cent horizontal reservation, including six per cent to ex-Servicemen and four per cent to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The J&K Open Merit Students Association (J&K OMSA) said that after horizontal reservations and reserved-category candidates occupying Open Merit seats, general category aspirants could be left competing for a few seats, 200 to 300 posts, as seen in previous police recruitments.

“This effectively forces nearly 70 per cent of J&K’s population to fight for a fraction of posts”.