NCP merger: Ajit Pawar likely to lead Maharashtra politics while Supriya Sule handles affairs in Delhi

MUMBAI: Amid the buzz over the likely merger of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and nephew Ajit Pawar-led NCP, speculations are also on the rise regarding an old 'agreement' that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will handle state politics while Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule will be in-charge of party matters at the national-level.

Highly placed sources said veteran NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar’s Rajya Sabha tenure will end in April 2026, and after that the 85-year-old is likely to announce his retirement from active politics. Sharad Pawar had earlier expressed his desire to step down and spend more time in social work.

"A series of meetings took place with the Pawar family along the sidelines of various family functions where the consensus has been reached that Sharad Pawar should pass the baton to Ajit Pawar, as it has been proven that he can only lead the party and legacy of the Pawar family forward in the cut-throat political competition," said a source requesting anonymity.

"Besides, it was also discussed that Ajit Pawar will also ensure the future of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, giving her free hand in centre politics, as she has showcased her skilled handling of politics better in Delhi than in the state. There are some issues that are yet to be sorted out. Once it is done, then the official announcement of both the NCP will be made," added the source.

Another source said that parties are coming together for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections as both have been bastions of the NCPs and that the Pawars want to protect them anyhow by defeating the BJP.

"The merger of the NCPs shows that the blood is thicker than water ... Once senior Pawar announces his retirement from active politics, he can safely claim that he no longer takes part in active politics and decision-making, so NCP's alliance with BJP will not be his decision but one to be made by the next generations. In return, Sule will be made the Union Minister as her party already has eight Lok Sabha MPs," said a source who requested anonymity.

The merger has made some NCP (SP) leaders uneasy, as they do not want to work again under the leadership of Ajit Pawar who has establised an alliance with the BJP.

"NCP (SP) city president Prashant Jagtap has resigned and joined the secular force Congress. There are other leaders in the party who will soon find out another route to survive and thrive in state politics," a senior NCP leader added.