Uttarakhand BJP in-charge seeks takedown of 'fake evidence' in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: The alleged involvement of BJP office-bearer Dushyant Kumar Gautam in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has caused significant embarrassment for the party in Uttarakhand.

The controversy stems from claims made in an audio clip allegedly featuring Urmila Sanawar, which has surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the tragic killing of the Vanantara Resort receptionist.

In response to the circulating material, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP National General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, has taken swift action by writing to the Principal Secretary (Home).

Gautam has strongly characterised the material as part of a "criminal conspiracy", requesting immediate action to remove the objectionable content from social media platforms and prohibit its further dissemination.