Wild elephants' movement disrupts rail, road traffic across Jharkhand

RANCHI: Intensified movement of wild elephants along forest-fringed railway sections under Chakaradharpur Railway Division has once again disrupted the operation of trains.

In the wake of frequent movement of wild elephants, Chakradharpur Railway Division has cancelled 18 local trains for the next four days from December 25 to 28.

Notably, this is the third time in the last 10 days that the Chakradharpur Railway Division has had to cancel trains. According to officials, 18 local passenger trains have been cancelled for four consecutive days, from December 25 to 28, due to repeated elephant crossings on the Manoharapur–Jharsuguda rail section under the Chakradharpur Railway Division.

The cancelled trains include Tatanagar–Rourkela–Tatanagar MEMU, Chakradharpur–Rourkela–Chakradharpur MEMU, Tata–Barbil–Tata MEMU, Tata–Gua–Tata MEMU, Tata–Chakradharpur–Tata MEMU and Tata–Kharagpur–Tata MEMU, among others.

The prolonged suspension of local trains has caused severe inconvenience to daily commuters, especially passengers travelling to and from smaller stations who largely depend on MEMU and passenger services.

Amid the disruptions, a notable example of wildlife protection was witnessed in the same railway division recently. Recently, a herd of 22 elephants was crossing the railway tracks between Bisra and Bandamunda Cabin 'A' on the Howrah-Mumbai main railway line.

Looking at the elephants' safety at risk, the railway authorities took immediate and decisive action, and 12 long-distance trains running on that route were temporarily stopped.