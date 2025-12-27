25 Lalu MLAs in touch with BJP: Minister

PATNA: A fresh political slugfest erupted in Bihar after a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state agriculture minister, Ram Kripal Yadav, on Friday claimed that all 25 MLAs of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were in contact with his party.

Yadav, once a trusted aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, claimed that RJD MLAs could join his party at any given time. “RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s party is finished. He will be out for a duck,” he claimed.

Mocking Tejashwi’s foreign trip, Yadav alleged that Tejashwi was ashamed of facing people after his party’s humiliating defeat in the recently concluded assembly election.

“I am saying with all seriousness, all 25 of his MLAs are in touch with our party. They can join BJP at any time. Take care of your party; there is nothing left,” he remarked while addressing Tejashwi, who was the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party, however, has not issued any official statement.