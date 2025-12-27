CJI: ‘Multi-door courthouse’ for comprehensive dispute resolution

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Friday that he he envisions a transition towards a multi-door courthouse where the court is a comprehensive centre for dispute resolution and not merely a place for trial.

Addressing a conference on ‘Mediation: How significant in the present-day context’, organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in South Goa, Justice Kant said mediation is increasingly being accepted as a successful, cost-effective and win-win settlement for both litigating parties. “Mediation is not a sign of the law’s weakness, but rather its highest evolution. It is a true transition from a culture of adjudication to a culture of participation where we cultivate harmony,” he said.

The CJI, however, said that though he is an advocate of mediation, it does not mean that cases coming up before courts will be mechanically referred to mediation. “There is an internal exercise carried out by a team of experts who identify whether a case is suitable for settlement through mediation. Only such matters are referred to mediation,” he said.

The CJI also clarified that courts are prepared to adjudicate disputes on merit when mediation does not succeed. “We have to be mentally prepared that where mediation does not succeed, the matter has to come back to court. We do not shy away from our responsibilities,” the CJI said.