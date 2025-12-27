Rajasthan Dy CM accuses Congress of politicising Aravalli redefinition row as protests continue across state

JAIPUR: Under the banner of 'Save Aravalli–Save Life', large-scale protests were organised by Congress across Rajasthan on Saturday, highlighting growing political and public concern over the future of one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges.
On Friday, the NSUI and Youth Congress organised protest marches joined by Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, followed by large-scale demonstrations led by the state Congress committee on Saturday.
Protesters warned that excluding hills below 100 metres could lead to severe and irreversible environmental damage.
State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Juli participated in a major protest organised by the Alwar District Congress Committee.
Addressing the gathering, Tikaram Juli alleged that a deliberate conspiracy was underway to destroy the Aravalli range.
He warned that while affluent sections might escape the consequences, local communities would be left to face environmental devastation.
As part of the Alwar ‘Save Aravalli Campaign,’ a massive demonstration took place at Kati Ghati, where hundreds of Congress workers climbed the Aravalli hills holding flags bearing the message “Save Aravalli.”
Youth participation stood out, with several young activists shaving their heads and writing “Save Aravalli” on their scalps as a symbolic pledge to protect the mountain range.
In Jaipur, Congress leaders and workers marched from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters to Shaheed Smarak, raising slogans against the Centre and the State government. The city edition of Congress submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner addressed to the President of India.
However, protests in several districts turned confrontational: In Dausa, Congress workers attempted to force their way into a locked Dak Bungalow meeting hall; in Ajmer, tensions escalated when police objected to the use of a DJ system during the march, leading to clashes; similar confrontations were reported from Dholpur as well.
Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa defended the government’s position: “The Aravalli range is a national heritage. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Ministers have made it clear that the Aravallis are already protected and reserved. No harm will be allowed. Attempts to politicise the issue are unacceptable.”
Activists demanded stronger legal safeguards, emphasising that the Aravalli range is not merely a chain of hills but a vital ecological shield that sustains groundwater, biodiversity, and life across Rajasthan.
The BJP government at the national and state levels were accused of colluding with mining mafias to facilitate environmental destruction.
Recently, the Supreme Court accepted the Environment Ministry’s definition that considers only hills above 100 metres as mountains. This effectively removes nearly 90 percent of the Aravalli range—much of which lies between 30 and 80 metres—from the protected mountain category.
While the Central Government has directed that no new mining leases be issued before scientific mapping, environmental experts remain concerned about the future of the lower-height Aravallis.
The central question persists: if these hills are no longer legally classified as mountains, how will one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges be protected from mining and exploitation?