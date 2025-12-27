Rajasthan Dy CM accuses Congress of politicising Aravalli redefinition row as protests continue across state

JAIPUR: Under the banner of 'Save Aravalli–Save Life', large-scale protests were organised by Congress across Rajasthan on Saturday, highlighting growing political and public concern over the future of one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges.

On Friday, the NSUI and Youth Congress organised protest marches joined by Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, followed by large-scale demonstrations led by the state Congress committee on Saturday.

Protesters warned that excluding hills below 100 metres could lead to severe and irreversible environmental damage.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Juli participated in a major protest organised by the Alwar District Congress Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Tikaram Juli alleged that a deliberate conspiracy was underway to destroy the Aravalli range.

He warned that while affluent sections might escape the consequences, local communities would be left to face environmental devastation.

As part of the Alwar ‘Save Aravalli Campaign,’ a massive demonstration took place at Kati Ghati, where hundreds of Congress workers climbed the Aravalli hills holding flags bearing the message “Save Aravalli.”

Youth participation stood out, with several young activists shaving their heads and writing “Save Aravalli” on their scalps as a symbolic pledge to protect the mountain range.

In Jaipur, Congress leaders and workers marched from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters to Shaheed Smarak, raising slogans against the Centre and the State government. The city edition of Congress submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner addressed to the President of India.

However, protests in several districts turned confrontational: In Dausa, Congress workers attempted to force their way into a locked Dak Bungalow meeting hall; in Ajmer, tensions escalated when police objected to the use of a DJ system during the march, leading to clashes; similar confrontations were reported from Dholpur as well.